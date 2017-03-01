Western Kenya is also gone as leaders say LUHYA were duped in UHURU/ RUTO’s last budget

Leaders from Western Kenya have criticized the Jubilee Government’s last budget before the August 8th 2017 General Elections saying the region was duped.





Speaking on Friday, leaders led by Kiminini MP, Chris Wamalwa, took issue with the Government over a proposal to allow importation of duty free maize for the next four months saying the move would hurt the economy of the region, especially maize farmers.





Wamalwa accused the Jubilee Government of unfairly targeting maize farmers from Western and North Rift with the proposal and vowed to rally the communities to oppose the move.





“Maize farmers in Western and North Rift would suffer because of the Government’s move to allow importation of duty free maize,” Wamalwa said.





Otherwise, the legislators lauded the sh2.6 trillion budget as people-driven and largely good for the general economy.





The Kenyan DAILY POST