We will not employ you! UHURU’s Govt shocks students at graduation - This may cost him votes

...employ agriculture technicians and managers.





Instead, the CS advised agriculture graduands to be creating and innovating in order to be able to create jobs for themselves and others instead of wasting time looking for Government jobs.





He said his Ministry had come up with a new agriculture transformation and growth strategy designed to attract youth into farming.





“The new strategy is focused on facilitating the youth to ensure they take agriculture to the next level and will replace the current development strategy, which has been in operation for a long time,” said Bett.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



