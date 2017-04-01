We will not employ you! UHURU’s Govt shocks students at graduation - This may cost him votes

Monday April 10, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has dimmed the hope of students graduating with agriculture related degrees of ever being employed by the Government.





Speaking during a graduation ceremony at Bukura Agricultural College, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Willy Bett, told students graduating with agricultural courses not to expect to be employed by the Jubilee Government.





He explained that Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government had no capacity to..



