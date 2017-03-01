We will find you and kill you - One of Super-Power teenage thug threatens lethal cop, RASHID.Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 17:48
Thursday, 06 April 2017 - One of the teenage criminals linked to the dreaded Super-Power gang that operates in Eastleigh has threatened to hunt down and kill Rashid, the lethal cop who shot dead two young criminals in Eastleigh.
Rashid is part of Pangani 9 cops, a killer squad that has been formed to deal with the Super-Power teenage criminal gang.
Rashid has been killing the dreaded teenage criminals in Eastleigh like flies.
This is what one of the Super-Power thugs posted after Rashid killed one of their own.
The Kenyan DAILY POST