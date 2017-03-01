We need D-guys like JOHO to grow our economy - RUTO indirectly contradicts UHURU

Thursday April 6, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has trashed the craze for university degrees that has seen students steal exams and fake papers just to gain entry into universities saying Kenya needs people with technical skills to grow the economy.





Speaking during the opening of the Partnership for Skills in Applied Science, Engineering and Technology (PASET), Ruto said Kenya needs more technical guys than those with degrees.





“We simply don’t have enough skilled Kenyans to move up the value chain; even those of us who are skilled often find that our skills don’t match the opportunities on offer,” said Ruto.





“There is a general tendency in the education sector, as much as in wider society, to pay much attention to university education at the expense of technical and vocational training, even when it is clear that our development and industrialization will be hastened if we did more with our technical and vocational institutions,” Ruto said.





This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Government continue to terrorize Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho for making a name for himself and creating immense wealth even after failing in his primary and secondary education.





