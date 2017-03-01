We have already won 2017, UHURU is just waiting to be sworn in - RUTO tells RAILA ODINGA

Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that Jubilee will win the August elections by a landslide.





Speaking in Busia, Ruto said the Jubilee administration had fulfilled most of the promises they made in 2013 and as such secured a re-election.





He mocked the Opposition as a coalition of losers who will be trampled and floored in the ballot for the second time by Jubilee.





He scoffed at the four NASA principals for their inability to agree on a candidate to fly the coalition’s flag saying they cannot be trusted with the leadership of the country.





“They (NASA) formed a technical committee to come up with methodology of picking the flag bearer but even that committee has found it hard. They do not have a Presidential candidate but we in Jubilee know our Presidential candidate,” said Ruto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST