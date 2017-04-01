We as KAMBAs support a RAILA/ KALONZO ticket, these two can send UHURU/ RUTO home - MP.

Sunday April 9, 2017 - A prominent Wiper Democratic Movement MP has backed the recent proposal to have CORD leader, Raila Amolo Odinga, as the NASA flag bearer and Wiper Party Leader, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, his running mate ahead of the August polls.





Speaking at a rally in Matungulu on Friday , area MP, Mutinda Mule, said that Raila is the best candidate the opposition can front to battle it with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.





He added that he..



