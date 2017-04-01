We are fully behind RAILA to fly the NASA flag, he’s the only one who can beat UHURU - LUHYAs

Saturday April 29, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) leaders and the entire Luhya nation have endorsed a Raila-Kalonzo ticket to fly the National Super Alliance (NASA) come August elections.





Addressing the press yesterday, the ANC leaders pledged their full support for the Pentagon - Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Isaac Ruto.





They welcomed the NASA lineup and lauded Musalia Mudavadi for his bold move to sacrifice his Presidential ambitions in favour of Raila Odinga.





“We are proud of his selflessness and humility in putting the country first at great risk to his personal political ambitions. Any other leader would have selflessly sought to be rewarded with stewardship of NASA without regard to the greater good,” said Sakwa Bunyasi, a co- chair of the five-member NASA technical team.





This comes even as former Sirisia MP, Cyrus Jirongo, and a section of leaders from Western Kenya trashed the NASA deal, saying Luhyas were duped. They have threatened to join Jubilee.



