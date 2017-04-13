WASH Manager Job in Kenya

OCG KENYA VACANCY

MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.

MSFCH OCG Kenya is based in Dadaab Refugee Camp providing health care to the Refugees in Dagahaley.

MSFCH OCG Kenya In partnership with the Mombasa County Government/Department of Health is providing Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.

MSFCH OCG Kenya is opening a new health care project in informal settlements in Mombasa Changamwe sub-county.

The project’s main aim will be to provide – in close collaboration with the Mombasa County Department of Health – Access to integrated primary health care through a rapid impact preventive and curative package for the 5 main morbidities (incl. fevers and diarrhea).

Job Title: WASH Manager

Location: Changamwe Sub-County

Length of contract: 07 months fixed term contract with possibility of extension based on performance (includes 3 month probationary period)

Main Tasks include, but not limited to:

· Recommend in collaboration with the Coordination Team (Medical Coordinator and Logistics Coordinator), and the Field Coordinators the WHS strategies and activities for the country and/or mission, ensuring formal requirements compliance, in order to prioritize objectives and plan activities accordingly.

· Conduct assessment in collaboration with medical teams, identifying WHS needs and appropriate responses.

· Participated in elaborating of WHS emergency strategies and response plans including resources in collaboration with the medical and logistical teams.

· Contributes to the development of project proposals and/or work plans, when WHS is integrated in medical interventions.

· Develop community participation strategies related to improvement of WHS practices, engaging local authorities or other Non- governmental players, in order to improve the standard of living conditions and to enhance the humanitarian and environmental scope of the projects

· Plan and organize, in collaboration with the Logistics Coordinator, the purchasing of required materials and equipment, in order to ensure appropriate technical specifications, stock management and timely deliveries.

· Coordinate, in collaboration with the Medical, Logistical and the Financial Coordinators, the implementation of WHS reporting systems, project standards and indicators (both qualitative and financial) in order to ensure the expected quality, terms and costs and to early detect/report potential deviations and propose solutions, in collaboration with the Medical, Logistical and the Financial Coordinators,.

· Supervise and advice the execution of the WHS activities in order to ensure quality indicators, time schedule and budget, prevent deviations and propose immediate technical adjustments when necessary in close coordination with the Field Teams,.

· Plan, coach and supervise, in close coordination with the HR department the associated processes (recruitment, training, evaluation, development and communication) in order to ensure both the number and the skill of the team is appropriate.

· Writes monthly WHS reports, and collaborates with other members for quarterly, donor or local authorities reports.

· In collaboration with the Medical and Logistical Team, contribute to the annual WHS planning and report its activities in order to transparently inform the donor communities and authorities.

Requirements

Education: Academic background in engineering or an equivalent relevant training

Experience: Previous experience as a Watsan is required, preferably in low income countries. (MSF experience will be an advantage)

Languages: English Essential, local language desirable.

Competencies

· People Management.

· Commitment.

· Flexibility.

· Results.

· Teamwork.

How to Apply

http://uhired.me/job/100 on or before 13th April 2017. If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documentson or before 13th April 2017.

We apologize that due to the volume of applications we receive; only shortlisted candidates will be contacted