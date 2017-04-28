Was President UHURU wearing bullet proof vest when he visited Jubilee HQs? (SEE PHOTOS)

Friday, April 28, 2017- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday visited Jubilee Party head-quarters at Pangani to see the progress of the ongoing primaries.





The Head of State was briefed by Deputy President William Ruto who is in charge of the Jubilee nomination exercise and thereafter thanked supporters for maintaining decorum during the primaries.





However, hawk eyed Kenyans caught something interesting. Social media users pointed out that the president might have had a bullet proof vest underneath his shirt.





Photos that have surfaced online shows something bulging out underneath his shirt, leading to claims that he might have worn a bullet proof vest.



