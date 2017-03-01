WARNING! This HILARIOUS VIDEO may kill you with laughter - Don’t watch it in the office please

WARNING! This HILARIOUS VIDEO may kill you with laughter - Don’t watch it in the office pleaseEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:46
They say laughter is the only medicine without side effects and this hilarious video will give a good dose.
If you are not having the best of days this insanely hilarious skit will certainly put a smile on your face.
Maybe the bodyguard was ordered to test everything before the boss partook in and he took advantage of that to kiss his lover.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.