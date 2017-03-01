WARNING! This HILARIOUS VIDEO may kill you with laugher - Watch at your own risk.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 07:41
If you are not having the best of days, this hilarious video will certainly put a smile on your face.
The white guy tried to punch above his weight literally but realized it was a bad idea and did what any normal person would do - abandoned the fight.
They say it is not the size of the fighter that counts but the size of the fight in the fighter but in this case that poor guy would have been eaten alive.
Watch the hilarious video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.