Kirinyaga people are FOOLS-This is what ANNE WAIGURU said after clinching Jubilee ticket.

Wednesday April 26, 2017 -Kirinyaga Iron Lady, Anne Waiguru, has welcomed her surprise win for the Jubilee Party ticket to contest for the Kirinyaga Governorship in the August polls.





Speaking when she went to pick her nomination certificate at Jubilee Party Headquarters, Waiguru hailed the nomination process as free and fair and thanked her supporters for having faith in her.





Asked how she managed to trample over men to win the Jubilee ticket despite National Youth Service (NYS) scandal in her closet, Waiguru said the people of Kirinyaga were happy with what she did at NYS and in Kibira when she was the Cabinet Secretary for Devolution.





She noted that the residents voted for her so that she could replicate the same in Kirinyaga County.





“The people of Kirinyaga saw what I did at NYS, Kibra and with Huduma Centre and were impressed. They want me to replicate the same in Kirinyaga as their Governor,” Waiguru stated.



Kenyans on social media have labeled Kirinyaga residents as fools for electing a patented thief.



The former CS was behind the massive looting at NYS where billions of taxpayer's money was embezzled.



