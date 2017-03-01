VIDEO of Nigeria’s DAVIDO having S£X with a South African LADY in a hotel emerge (Watch).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 07:01
Friday, 07 April 2017 - Controversial Nigerian singer, Davido, was caught on camera doing crazy stuff with a South African lady in a hotel room before smashing her.
The video that is going rounds on social media shows Davido worshipping the lady’s big a$$ as she twerked for him.
We understand that he b@ng3d the lady and she has threatened to leak the tape after recording everything.
Huyu ndiye fisi kamili.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST