VIDEO of Nigeria’s DAVIDO having S£X with a South African LADY in a hotel emerge (Watch).

Friday, 07 April 2017 - Controversial Nigerian singer, Davido, was caught on camera doing crazy stuff with a South African lady in a hotel room before smashing her.





The video that is going rounds on social media shows Davido worshipping the lady’s big a$$ as she twerked for him.





We understand that he b@ng3d the lady and she has threatened to leak the tape after recording everything.





Huyu ndiye fisi kamili.





Watch video.



