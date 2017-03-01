VIDEO of Nigeria’s DAVIDO having S£X with a South African LADY in a hotel emerge (Watch).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 07:01

Friday, 07 April 2017 - Controversial Nigerian singer, Davido, was caught on camera doing crazy stuff with a South African lady in a hotel room before smashing her.

The video that is going rounds on social media shows Davido worshipping the lady’s big a$$ as she twerked for him.


We understand that he b@ng3d the lady and she has threatened to leak the tape after recording everything.

Huyu ndiye fisi kamili.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno