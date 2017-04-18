VIDEO: The moment President UHURU endorsed Peter Kenneth for Nairobi Governor.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017- Despite saying on several occasions that he won’t endorse any candidate in the Jubilee Primaries, President Uhuru Kenyatta seemed to throw his weight behind Peter Kenneth for Jubilee’s ticket in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.





While addressing residents of Kirwara in Gatanga in Kikuyu on Saturday, after attending the burial of former Gatanga MP David Murathe’s father, Uhuru told them to “pray for their son so he can win the Nairobi race.”





Peter Kenneth was given a chance to talk and he assured the crowd that he will fight it out and the next time he goes to visit he will be as Nairobi governor.





The former Gatanga MP is facing tough opposition from Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.





Watch the video below.



