Vacancies in Mobius Motors, Kenya

Job Title: Senior Sales Officer

Description: Designed, engineered and built in Kenya, Mobius Motors sells highly durable, highly affordable vehicles for Africa’s mass market.

Versatile, rugged and durable, it is designed for African cities whilst still being extremely capable off-road.

We are seeking a long term commitment from an exceptional Senior Sales Officer to be responsible for all Sales Officers and manage day-to-day sales activities – from lead generation through to close.

The role will work closely with local dealer partners in generating vehicle sales and delivering an exceptional customer experience throughout the sales process.

Specific duties include, but are not limited to:

1. Sales Generation & Administration

· Plan, manage and monitor day to day activities of the Sales team.

· Maintain strong relationships with key strategic customers such as large NGOs, government buyers and high potential individual entrepreneurs.

· Enhances sales officers accomplishments and competence by planning delivery of solutions; answering technical and procedural questions for less experienced team members; teaching improved processes; mentoring team members.

· Support the identification and evaluation potential local vehicle agent partners in specified locations throughout Kenya. On-board agents and support consistent brand messaging within this network.

· Keeps management informed by submitting activity and results reports, such as daily call reports, weekly work plans, and monthly and annual county analyses.

· Process payments, refunds and confirm receipt of payment, verifying accuracy and completeness of documentation on sales.

· Coordinate Sales Officers to manage and prioritise list of target buyers both with existing customer contact information and newly interested customers from marketing initiatives.

· Support the identification and use of opinion leaders to better introduce our product into the market.

2. Vehicle Registration, Compliance & Support

· Work with the Procurement and Regulatory Department to ensure the customer obtains an associated license plate.

· Develop full understanding of local compliance and registration requirements and identify any potential conflicts/issues within organisation and with customer.

· Coordinate Sales Officers to create a customer quotation for vehicle sale and issue final registration documentation (VIN, configuration, customer invoice).

· Coordinate Sales Officers to confirm all purchase orders match sales data entered (VIN, configuration, customer invoice).

· Verify completeness and accuracy of transaction prior to vehicle release. For direct delivery; coordinate, send and receipt documents and final payment.

3. Vehicle Production Services

· Work with Production and Sales & Marketing teams to ensure timely flow of vehicle orders to meet customer demand requirements and production schedules.

· Manage and develop sales planning documentation and processes to “fulfil” production-planning requirements.

Qualifications

An ideal candidate should combine outstanding technical skills in sales with excellent interpersonal and communication skills to work effectively with a multidisciplinary team.

They should possess a strong skill set in creative and strategic thinking along with excellent perception, a wide latitude for independent actions (including independent judgement) and the ability to prioritize multiple tasks and take initiative regularly.

They should be rigorous, pragmatic and on-the-ground solution focussed – not overly academic.

Required

· Education from a top university in Kenya with an undergraduate and/or graduate degree

· 3-4 years related experience in managing a team in sales or marketing

· Local knowledge – solid understanding of the car market in Kenya

· Exceptional attention to detail and high quality deliverable outputs

· Ability to grasp complex concepts and systems quickly, and express them in simple ways

· Ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment and to remain graceful under pressure

· High degree of resourcefulness; looking beyond the normal channels of information to dig out data necessary to understand the market potential of the opportunity

· Ability to take ownership and accountability of project timeline and results

· Proficiency in Excel, Project, Power Point and Word as well as in CRM systems

· Strong presentations skills, including excellent oral communication skills

· High sense of drive and urgency in achieving our vision

· Ability to adapt to a dynamic working environment and work within a diverse team

· Extreme patience and a good sense of humour

· Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively with others

· A start-up personality; entrepreneurial, ambitious, independent, systematic attention to detail, structured thinker, goal-oriented, flexible and able to deal well with setbacks

· Fluency in English and Kiswahili

· Valid driver’s license

How to Apply

recruiting@mobiusmotors.com Email your application to





Job Vacancy: Service Administrator

Description: Designed, engineered and built in Kenya, Mobius Motors sells highly durable, highly affordable vehicles for Africa’s mass market. Versatile, rugged and durable, it is designed for African cities whilst still being extremely capable off-road.

We are seeking to hire an exceptional entry level or mid-career professional interested in a truly unique entrepreneurial opportunity to create impact on a global scale.

The successful candidate shall lead efforts to develop and maintain a strong Aftersales service and warranty relationship with our customers, subcontractors and manufacturers in Kenya and beyond.

The role will require a close working relationship with the Commercial Director, Service and Warranty Associate, Aftersales Manager, and both the Marketing and Sales Teams.

Specific duties include, but are not limited to:

· Routinely calling customers, documenting and escalating all issues raised.

· Receive customer service instructions and open job cards for the same.

· Advice customers on service routines, check-ups and defect reports.

· Ensure bumper to bumper checks are conducted on each vehicle brought in for service/repairs.

· Clearly and consistently record complaints, causes and corrections of all repairs done by the Aftersales Technicians.

· Ensure proper escalation of customer issues via defined escalation process.

· Track all costs related to all maintenance and repair issues; sublets, expense claims, mileage claims etc.

· Provide regular updates to customers on the service/repair progress on their vehicles.

· Maintain and update maintenance and repair schedules for all vehicles in the field.

· Assist in implementing service and recall campaigns.

· Ensure service history for customers is created per vehicle.

· Send service reminders to customers and follow up to ensure service targets are achieved.

· Assist in Commercial data review and updating from time to time.

· Assist in warranty administration.

· Create weekly reports; throughputs, response time, resolution time, parts delivery time etc.

Qualifications

An ideal candidate should have a track record of academic and professional achievement and demonstrate a strong business acumen and passion for Mobius’s business.

He or she should combine expertise in Aftersales service and warranty and customer service with exceptional communication, interpersonal, and leadership skills as well as on-the-ground pragmatism and patience necessary to manage ambiguities involved with an early-stage venture in a developing country.

Most of all, they should demonstrate integrity and accountability.

Required

· Bachelor’s degree (minimum) in technical subject with 3.4 GPA or higher from a top university worldwide

· Minimum 1 years’ experience in aftersales, customer service or other similar roles for top tier companies

· Experience from the automotive industry will be an added advantage

· Excellent interpersonal skills to build strong rapport with others

· Detail oriented and capable of delivering high quality outputs

· Ability to effectively communicate timelines and project progress with both internal and external management teams

· A start-up personality; entrepreneurial, ambitious, independent, detail oriented, proactive, flexible, and resilient

· Excellent problem solving and analytical ability in cross-functional and multi-cultural environment; able to define problems, collect relevant data, extract meaning, and draw valid conclusions

· A good sense of humour and an appreciation for different cultures

How to Apply