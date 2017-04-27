UTACHEKA ULIE: Eric OMONDI’s DONALD TRUMP parody will crack you (WATCH VIDEO)

Thursday, April 27, 2017- Comedian Eric Omondi is on a roll this year. After his rib-cracking parodies, the skinny funny-man is back with another skit on the ‘How To Be’ series and he did not disappoint.





After teasing his fans on social media, the former Churchill Show act has finally released the highly anticipated ‘How to Be Donald Trump.’





Trump, who succeeded Barack Obama as the president of the free world, is one of the most popular leaders in the world right now, and Eric has really played the 46th POTUS really well.





Watch the hilarious video below:



