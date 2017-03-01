USIGONGWE! KIKUYU man shows you how to negotiate dowry and get a wife for free (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 08:29
Most Kenyan youth are opting for come-we-stay marriages due to hard economic times and exorbitant dowry demanded by the bride’s family.
If the lady is well educated especially with a degree, be ready to pay an arm and a leg to get the parents’ blessings.
Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee has given this topic a comic treatment and demonstrates the trick one can use to outwit the folks and pay what you are comfortable with.
Watch the video below:
