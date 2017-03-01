UNVEILED!! Here is the lucky guy who impregnated S£XY Citizen TV actress (PHOTO)

Talented Kenyan actress, Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja from her role in Citizen TV show Papa Shirandula, recently broke hearts of Team Mafisi after she flaunted her baby bump on social media.





Her stunning pregnancy photos left people wondering who the father of the unborn baby is with the rumor mill pointing at comedian Sleepy David.





However, we can reveal that the lucky guy who put the ban in the oven is Afred Ngachi, the Executive Director of Synch media.





Sources intimate that Ngachi and Jacky have been in a relationship for the last three years.





Below is the photo of guy.