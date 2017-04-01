UNBELIEVABLE!! This amazing dog will leave your jaws on the floor (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 09:43

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - We all know dogs can do anything if well trained but this is just jaw-dropping stuff.

This video of a dog climbing up a 4 metre straight wall with reckless abandon will blow you away.

The strength, speed and agility of this canine is simply mind-blowing.


According to online sources, this amazing dog is called Antara from Mexico and is the grand champion in vertical wall climbing.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno