UN employee hit a car from behind and threatened victim with a machete at TRM (VIDEO)

This arrogant and despicable guy rammed into a car and went ahead to threaten the victim with a machete.





This shocking incident happened at Thika Road Mall just next to Persia Lounge last weekend.





The guy involved is a UN employee by the name Alphonce Kambu, a Papua New Guinea national.





Kambu once made headlines after he battered his lover and left her for dead in November 2015.





United Nations staff members enjoy immunity from legal process and that is why this miscreant has been terrorizing Kenyans with impunity.





Watch the shocking videos below.



