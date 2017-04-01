Umekula mali yangu na ukaniacha na UKIMWI - MAN rants and exposes s3xy RUTH MWIKALI (PHOTO)

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 - A man has blasted s3xy Ruth Mwikali claiming that she squandered his money and infected him with “Ukimwi”.





The man claims that he met Ruth on social media and they started engaging in s3x escapades





He is now regretting why he fell in love with this lady.





She has infected him after squandering his money.





The man claims Ruth has infected many men with the...



