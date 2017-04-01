UHURU will rig you out the same way you rigged OTUOMA - ODM supporters tell RAILA ODINGA.

Busia County residents are angry with ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, for allowing Governor Sospeter Ojaamong rig Funyula MP, Paul Otuoma, during ODM nominations in Busia County on Friday.





By Friday evening, Otuoma was leading with over 62,327 votes against Ojaamong’s 39,897.





Mathematically Otuoma was supposed to be declared the winner but Ojaamong was declared the winner with 92,457 votes.





Otuoma disputed the declaration and vowed to be on the ballot come August 8.





His supporters who held a big demonstration in Busia town directed their anger towards Raila Odinga saying he was the man behind the rigging of Otuoma.





The supporters who were waving banners in praise of Otuoma said President Uhuru Kenyatta will rig Raila Odinga during the August polls the same he is doing to ODM aspirants.





“We want to tell Raila Odinga and his mercenaries that they will be rigged by Jubilee mercenaries the way they are doing to Otuoma,” said one Otuoma supporter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST