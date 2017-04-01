UHURU will regret rattling JOHO as he is named in court as the chief architect and suspect

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been drawn into Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho’ troubles with Jubilee Government over his alleged fake papers.





This is after he was mentioned in the case in which the Government is accusing Joho of forging his academic certificates.





Speaking on Thursday, Joho told the High Court in Mombasa that the case against him was political witchhunt by President Uhuru Kenyatta to block him from the ballot on August 8th.





Through his lawyer, Senator James Orengo, Joho told the court that his tribulations at the hands of State agencies emanated from Uhuru's mid-March statement in Mtongwe when the President threatened to teach him a lesson.





“The utterances by Kenyatta directed to Joho, in March cannot be taken lightly, because the number of cases popping up from KRA, Kenya National Examinations Council, DPP and AG are all meant to find a basis to stop Joho from running for governorship," said Mr. Orengo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST