UHURU was behind the Migori chaos - They wanted to kill JOHO and blame someone else

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has maintained that it is the Jubilee Government that fueled chaos that erupted in Migori County on Monday.





Speaking on Tuesday , Orengo said Jubilee used its operatives to hijack the Migori rally and also plan chaos that left thousands injured when two ODM rivals clashed.





Orengo says the prime target of the fracas was ODM Deputy Leader and Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho.





“Yes there was local politics being played but that should not warrant aiming at Joho’s guards,” said Orengo.





The Siaya Senator added:





“Joho was prime target and Jubilee was behind all these. It is difficult to convince me why his vehicle was sprayed with bullets.”





Moments after the bloody chaos Joho tasked investigative agents to give answers concerning the shooting of his security guard and accused plain cloth police for being after his life.





The Kenyan DAILY POST