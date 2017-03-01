UHURU wants to deport me to ‘Somalia’ for resisting him here but I will send him to Gatundu in August

Thursday April 6, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government wants to deport him to Somalia.





Speaking at Mbaraki Sports Club on Wednesday where he met persons living with disabilities, Joho said that the Jubilee Government is hatching a plot to deport him, after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers went to Tom Mboya Primary School to establish whether he sat for his KCPE exam at the school.





The flamboyant Governor accused Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, of using State organs to attempt to prove that he is a foreigner before he is deported.





“The Jubilee administration’s plans to portray me as a foreigner won’t bear any fruit,” said Joho.





Joho also maintained that he will continue to campaign against Jubilee until President Uhuru Kenyatta goes to Gatundu in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST