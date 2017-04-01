UHURU told to apologise to MUSLIMs in Kenya for frustrating JOHO! Or we frustrate you as well

Sunday April 9, 2017 - A section of Muslim leaders from the Coast region have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to apologise to the Muslim community for frustrating Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





Led by Kenya Muslims Advisory Council National Chair, Sheikh Juma Ngao, the clerics faulted Uhuru for attacking and engaging in a war of words with his critics.





During his past tour at the Coast, the father of the nation blasted Joho and cautioned him against following him around as if he was his wife, adding that he...



