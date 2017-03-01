UHURU to close down university where Joho schooled for his degree - This is not happening!

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken his battle with Mombasa Governor Ali Hasan Joho to a whole new level and many people are worried.





This is after he threatened to shut down a university where Joho schooled for his alleged fake degree.





Already, the Commission of University Education (CUE) has written to Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, recommending that the three private universities, among them Gretsa University where Joho went for his second bachelors degree, be stripped of their authority to offer degrees following a quality audit and inspection conducted in January.





In the audit, the commission found Gretsa University based in Thika, Kiriri Women University of Science and Technology (Nairobi) and the East African University (Kajiado), guilty of malpractices, including offering fake degrees like that of Joho.





Matiangi, who is in the US, is set to accept the commission’s report next week to pave way for the banning of the three universities from offering degrees.





The Kenyan DAILY POST