UHURU thanks NASA for re-electing him by choosing RAILA - I am just waiting to be sworn in

Friday April 28, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have told the Opposition to prepare for another humiliating defeat in the August 8th General Election.





This follows the unveiling of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer and Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate yesterday at Uhuru Park.





Speaking yesterday, Uhuru thanked NASA for making his re-election easy by choosing Raila Odinga as the flag bearer.





According to Uhuru, the NASA line-up is a repeat of the one in 2013 which they beat and as such 2017 will be a walkover.





The President also hit out at the Opposition saying its leaders are only interested in sharing power and do not care about ordinary Kenyans.





“Kenyans have no interest in how you will share power. What they want is development,” Uhuru said.





“We will show them dust. This time it will not be 50 percent plus one but 70 percent plus one,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST