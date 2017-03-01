UHURU should tells GAKUYO to return our money if he wants votes in August! KIAMBU residents.

Tuesday April 4, 2017 - Thousands of Kiambu residents took to the streets in Thika town on Tuesday demanding the arrest and prosecution of Bishop David Ngari, Chairman of Ekeza Sacco and Gakuyo Real Estate, for swindling them their money.





According to an investigation carried out by KTN’s investigative journalist, Dennis Onsarigo , Gakuyo has swindled over 70,000 Kenyans billions of shillings by promising them houses and also by promising to give the loans if they save for at least six months with Ekeza Sacco.





Addressing journalists in Thika town, the victims begged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and ensure all their money is returned as fast as possible.





“We beg the President and his Deputy William Ruto to order Gakuyo to refund money to all those who deposited with Ekeza Sacco and ensure the rogue Bishop is arrested and prosecuted for committing economic crimes,” said Martin Maina who had invested over Sh 12 million with Ekeza Sacco.





He said if Uhuru remains silent, they will teach him a lesson in August 8 polls.



