UHURU sacks top Jubilee leaders and chases them out of party headquarters - See what they did

...privy to the ongoing investigations over the fraudulent racket, the rogue employees had received millions of shillings from aspirants to secretly print for them official nomination certificates and ballot papers.





Speaking yesterday, a Jubilee official confirmed that over 50 Jubilee aspirants had fallen for the trick.





The victims had already parted with millions.





“We discovered that something was amiss when we started receiving complaints from some aspirants about paying money which was not receipted as required,” the official said.





