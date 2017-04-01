UHURU/ RUTO’s Government to resume registration of NYS cohorts using IEBC’s BVR kits

...only continue to use BVR and smart cards in registering NYS after the August 8th General Election.”





“We don’t want to be accused of registering voters for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the name of NYS registration,” Omolo said.





The NYS recruitment using IEBC’s BVR kits was stopped in February after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) claimed the exercise was a recruitment platform for Jubilee.





