UHURU/ RUTO’s Government to resume registration of NYS cohorts using IEBC’s BVR kits

Monday April 10, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, will resume the registration of the National Youth Service (NYS) cohorts after the August 8thGeneral Election.





This was revealed by the Department of Public Service and Youth Development Principal Secretary Lillian Omolo, who said the Ministry was using smart and Huduma cards to register and remit names for the youth empowerment programme.





“We will..



