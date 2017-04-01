UHURU/ RUTO have stolen everything in the country and stashed money abroad - RUTO says

Friday April 28,2017 - Bomet Governor, Isaac Rutto, has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have stolen billions from the public coffers and they should ‘be shown the door’ in August.





Speaking at Uhuru Park when the National Super Alliance (NASA) unveiled Raila Odinga as the NASA presidential flagbearer on Thursday , Ruto said that the two leaders have left Kenyans poor by showing their unwillingness to tame corrupt leaders.





“They have stolen everything, they have stashed the wealth abroad and have made Kenyans paupers in their own country,” Rutto said.





The Bomet Governor also said that he made a grave mistake supporting the Jubilee administration in the last General Elections.





“I erred by supporting this Jubilee. We thought we had formed a Government of the people but when they took power, they marshalled a tyranny of numbers and started oppressing Kenyans,” Rutto said.





He concluded by urging Kenyans to vote out the Jubilee Government out and vote in the NASA government.





“We must liberate this country to ensure that we are led by policies of justice and equality. All Kenyans are equal and deserve to live in dignity,” said Rutto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST