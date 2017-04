Sunday April 9, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, took Jubilee campaigns to Narok County as they drummed up support for their re-election bid. - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, took Jubilee campaigns to Narok County as they drummed up support for their re-election bid.





Addressing a rally in Emurua Dikkir, Uhuru affirmed that the Jubilee administration was a party of unity and action, something the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) lacks.





“As Jubilee, we are people of action. We know where we..