UHURU paid goons to assassinate me in Migori - JOHO now explodes and gives evidence

Thursday April 6, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has blamed the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for the chaos and violence that erupted in Migori County that left his bodyguard shot and wounded.





Speaking yesterday, Joho confirmed that Jubilee had a hand in the chaos saying President Uhuru Kenyatta may have hired assassins to take him out.





Joho alleged that the assassins pointed guns at his seat and his car had two bullet holes, an indication that he was the main target.





“The aim is to scare us and confine us to our houses. But I am telling Jubilee that we will not be intimidated and we will venture out and campaign for our party and our party leader, Raila Odinga,” Joho said.





He accused the Jubilee Government of quickly dismissing the attempt on his life as a mere ODM affair.





The Kenyan DAILY POST