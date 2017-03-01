UHURU may win unopposed as petition to bar RAILA from ballot is lodged - He has failed Chapter 6

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could be barred from contesting for the Presidency in the upcoming General Elections.





This is after a Non-Governmental Organization challenged his integrity threshold and suitability to challenge Uhuru Kenyatta for the Presidency.





Human Rights Africa has petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bar Raila Odinga from contesting for the Presidency in August.





According to the NGO, the former PM does not meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity and wants the IEBC to conduct thorough investigations to determine his suitability.





The NGO’s CEO, Derrick Malik, noted that Raila had been adversely mentioned in scandals that placed his integrity into question.





“We beseech your office, in keeping with your Constitutional mandate, to investigate various cases of misappropriation of public funds and abuse of office where Raila Odinga is heavily mentioned and is allegedly involved,” Malika said in a letter to the IEBC.



