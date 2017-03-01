UHURU is working with KALONZO to split NASA and beat RAILA/ MUDAVADI on August 8th

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of working with Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, to destroy the National Super Alliance.





Over the last two weeks, Kalonzo has been issuing threats and ultimatums of walking out of NASA if he is not named the NASA presidential candidate.





Speaking on Friday , Mudavadi claimed that Jubilee is creating rumors about disunity in NASA so as to create voter apathy in Opposition strongholds.





“Jubilee is behind calls to supporters of principals to skip voting in case their candidate is not picked. We have personally talked with Kalonzo who has assured that he is in NASA to stay,” said Mudavadi.





Although Kalonzo insists that he is in the coalition to stay, sources said President Uhuru Kenyatta has offered him a Sh 7 billion bribe to bolt out of NASA or cause problems in NASA.





However, Kalonzo has denied these allegations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST