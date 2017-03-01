UHURU is Godsent - See how much money he has recovered that had been looted in past regimes

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has recovered assets worth sh3 billion that had been lost through corrupt deals over the years.





Speaking during his budget speech, Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, said the recovered money was the furthest any regime had gone as far as fighting corruption is concerned.





He noted that other than the recovered money, the Jubilee Government had put in place a legal framework to punish corrupt private sector and state officials.





“To date, approximately sh3 billion of corruptly acquired assets have either been recovered or preserved for recovery. No previous Government have gone this far in the fight against corruption,” Rotich said.





The assets recovered include money stolen in the infamous Chickengate scandal.





