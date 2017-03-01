UHURU insults RAILA for giving JOHO and others free ODM tickets - Is he getting worried?

Thursday April 6, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta ruled out any direct tickets in Jubilee ahead of the August party primaries.





Speaking in Kiambu yesterday, Uhuru criticized former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, for dishing out free ODM tickets to over 800 aspirants for various seats, including Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, saying the move as undemocratic.





Uhuru termed Raila Odinga’s move as subversion of democracy, which he has been so much advocating for.





“By giving direct tickets to some individuals, they have shown they have no room for democracy. Democracy is not about money, who you know or how well you glorify an individual but it is about the will of the people,” Uhuru said.





“He (Raila) keeps saying he is the father of democracy, which father of democracy dishes certificates like peremende,” he wondered.





