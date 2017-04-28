UHURU headed home as NGUNYI gives RAILA tips of beating him in August after clinching NASA ticket

Friday April 28, 2017 -In unusual turn of events, political commentator Mutahi Ngunyi, has fired a warning shot at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, regarding the August 8th General Election, saying they could lose to the newly constituted and revamped National Super Alliance (NASA).





This follows the naming and unveiling of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the NASA flag bearer and Kalonzo Musyoka as his Deputy at Uhuru Park yesterday in an event that was attended by thousands of supporters.





In his analysis, Mutahi Ngunyi said Raila was more than capable of beating Uhuru in August but only if he follows his advice.





The controversial analyst advised Raila to change tact and stop portraying himself as the ‘Lord of Poverty’ and start telling Kenyans what really he stands for if he wants to beat Uhuru in August.





“If Raila is to succeed as NASA candidate, he has to change tact. Or maybe he needs to change heart. Instead of embracing his historical label as a Lord of Poverty, he should become a liberator with practical solutions,” Mutahi Ngunyi said.





He told Raila to concentrate on spreading his agenda to the entire country and stop celebrating and loitering in town over his endorsement as NASA Presidential candidate.





“Raila should avoid the mpira jokes he tells in political rallies and articulate his vision for the country, he said.





“If he projects his ticket as one of an underdog, he will succeed. If he manga mangas in town as President elect, he will lose,” he added.



