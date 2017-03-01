UHURU has no soul and hates RAILA with a passion! See what he did to LUOs in his budget

Fishermen and rice farmers in Nyanza region are a disappointed lot after the reading of the 2017/2018 budget statement.





This is after they were excluded in this year’s budgetary allocation by Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich.





Speaking on Friday, the poor fishermen from Lake Victoria and rice farmers in Ahero and West Kano accused Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government of leaving them out of this year’s budgetary allocations.





The farmers noted that Rotich deliberately excluded them in the sh6.3 billion allocation to boost irrigation schemes across the country.





“I think the Cabinet Secretary was insensitive to rice farmers in Nyanza. The two schemes have been facing difficult times and ought to have benefitted from the budget allocation,” said Daniel Ouya, a farmer.





On the other hand, the fishermen accused Jubilee Government of not allocating money to clean up Lake Victoria which has been invaded by water hyacinth that is disrupting fishing and transport on the lake.





The Kenyan DAILY POST