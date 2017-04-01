UHURU has deployed 7 assassins to kill JOHO, they almost succeeded in Migori - (Here is a VIDEO)

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has deployed seven merciless assassins to exterminate Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





Joho and Uhuru have been engaging in public spats with the latter threatening to teach the former a tough lesson for scolding him in public.





In an interview with Radio Maisha on Tuesday , Dagoretti South MP, Simba Arati, claimed that Uhuru has ordered seven marksmen to trail Joho and ensure he is killed before the August 8 th General election.





Arati said the Migori County chaos last week where Joho’s bodyguard was injured was just a...



