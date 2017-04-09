UHURU faces Kenyans’ wrath on social media after making yet another promise - TWEETS.

Sunday, April 9, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit the ground running in his bid for a second term.





The Head of State has been defending his record so far and promising to deliver more if he’s re-elected.





However, his promise that he will create more jobs for the youth once re-elected has not gone down well with some Kenyans who feel the President has done little to uplift the young men and women in the country in his first term in office.





Check some of the tweets below.