UHURU deals KIBAKI a blow as Jubilee votes out his nephew - He will never forgive him

Friday April 28, 2017 - Former Laikipia West Member of Parliament, Ndiritu Muriithi, has lost the Laikipia gubernatorial ticket to incumbent Governor Joshua Irungu in the just concluded Jubilee nominations.





Ndiritu, who is former President Mwai Kibaki’s nephew, however cried foul immediately after the results were announced, accusing Irungu and Jubilee of rigging him out.





He was particularly unhappy with the results from Laikipia North where he trailed Irungu with over 10, 000 votes.





In other constituencies, the two were neck and neck and the contest was too close to call.





He said the Jubilee primaries in Laikipia was not properly handled and called for the nullification of the results.





He accused Irungu of working with the Laikipia North Returning Officer to rig the results.





“The returning officer has announced results that have not been signed by any agent and therefore they are not only fake but unacceptable,” Murithi said.





