UHURU cannot beat RAILA ODINGA without stealing - KALONZO the watermelon says

Monday April 10, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has maintained that he is in National Super Alliance (NASA) to stay and expressed optimism that the alliance will win the August 8 th poll because of the principals’ unity.





Speaking during a two-day vote-hunt tour of Kwale, Kalonzo said according to NASA statistics, Jubilee cannot win the upcoming election.





“Now that we have Musalia Mudavadi’s votes, we are guaranteed of winning,” Kalonzo who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said.





He said unlike 2013, no dead people will..



