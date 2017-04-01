UHURU can start packing now - See when NASA will unveil the man who will send him to Gatundu

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) is getting closer to naming its Presidential candidate who will face President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ballot in the August 8th General Election.





This was revealed by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), who urged NASA supporters to hold on a little bit before they know their flag bearer.





Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo revealed that they will name and unveil NASA flag bearer by...



