UCHUMI NI MBAYA: NAKUMATT supermarkets closes another outlet over huge arrears.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 06:24
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - It seems all is not well at Nakumatt after the largest retail store in East Africa closed another outlet over huge arrears.
The retail giant has shut down one of its stores in Katwe, Uganda, which has been in operation since 2013.
The retailer owes the landlord up to the tune of Sh8.5 million which is rent for several months, according to...
Page 1 2