TUJU confirms Jubilee has printed 6 million ballots – They will arrive in the country in 2 weeks

Thursday April 6, 2017 - The ruling Jubilee Party has confirmed its nominations scheduled for the 21th of this month will go on as planned.





Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, said the party had already printed six million ballot papers for the nominations.





He noted that they opted to print the ballot papers from outside the country to guarantee their security and that they will be flown into the country in two weeks ’ time ready for the nominations.





“We have decided to print the ballot papers outside the country to guarantee their security. We expect them within 2 weeks . They will be in the country in time for the nominations,” Tuju said.





Tuju also confirmed that Jubilee had already submitted its list of aspirants to the IEBC and will publish it on their website to allow for corrections.





