Trouble for UHURU/ RUTO as KALENJINs from North Rift vow to back RAILA for the Presidency

Tuesday April 4, 2017 - Supporters of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from North Rift have vowed to support him for the Presidency in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, the ODM supporters and officials in the region said they will stick with Raila Odinga even as anxiety continues to grow over the delayed naming of the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate.





Led by ODM Secretary for Devolution, Kipkorir Menjo, the officials said the former PM is the most preferred candidate for the top seat saying he is the only one who can beat President Uhuru Kenyatta.





However, they promised to back anyone who will be picked as the NASA flag bearer even if it is not Raila Odinga.





“We will support the candidate who will finally be agreed upon to carry the NASA flag in the battle for the Presidency with the Jubilee Party,” Menjo said.





